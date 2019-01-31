Most Googled Super Bowl Food by State

The food website Delish analyzed Google data to figure out what Super Bowl food people in every state have been searching for the most. The most popular overall is Buffalo Chicken Dip. It's the most popular in 8 states. And I can totally get behind that choice. But in Missouri the most googled is broccoli cheese soup. BROCCOLI CHEESE SOUP?!?! Seriously Missouri? I do not want to go to that party. In Illinois it's Jalepeno poppers....also a good one.

Here are the full results for the rest:

Alabama, white chicken chili . . . Alaska, nachos . . . Arizona, death by chocolate cake . . . Arkansas, chicken wings . . . California, baked chicken breasts . . . Colorado, broccoli cheese soup . . . Connecticut, Buffalo chicken dip . . .

Delaware, chocolate peanut butter cake . . . D.C., pigs in a blanket . . . Florida, cake . . . Georgia, Buffalo chicken dip . . . Hawaii, football-shaped cupcakes . . . Idaho, salad . . . . Indiana, fried rice . . . Iowa, Irish stew . . .

Kansas, Buffalo chicken dip . . . Kentucky, salad . . . Louisiana, cupcakes . . . Maine, paella . . . Maryland, pizza . . . Massachusetts, gluten-free pretzels . . . Michigan, pizza . . . Minnesota, tacos . . . Mississippi, granola bars . . .

Montana, lentil soup . . . Nebraska, pigs in a blanket . . . Nevada, vegan cheesy bacon spinach dip (huh?) . . . New Hampshire, cakes and cupcakes . . . New Jersey, Buffalo chicken dip . . .

New Mexico, pea and peppercorn mash . . . New York, spinach dip . . . North Carolina, cobb salad . . . North Dakota, baked nachos . . . Ohio, Buffalo chicken dip . . . Oklahoma, chicken noodle soup . . . Oregon, banana bread . . .

Pennsylvania, chicken wings . . . Rhode Island, seven-layer dip . . . South Carolina, turkey chili . . . South Dakota, cupcakes . . . Tennessee, cake . . . Texas, spinach dip . . . Utah, bacon-wrapped smokies . . . Vermont, lasagna . . .

Virginia, Buffalo chicken dip . . . Washington, cake . . . West Virginia, Buffalo chicken dip . . . Wisconsin, Buffalo chicken dip . . . Wyoming, cake.

Click here to see more.