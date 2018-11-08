LIST: Most Popular Dog Names 2018

Compiled from the world's largest veterinary practice

November 8, 2018
Mental Floss has collected data from a new survey by ​Banfield Pet Hospital to compile a list of the 10 most popular dog names of 2018. It's the world's largest veterinary practice and they looked through more than 2.5 million records of their puppy patients for the data. Here's the top 10: 

1. Charlie

2. Coco

3. Daisy

4. Bailey

5. Lola

6. Molly

7. Sadie

8. Toby

9. Sophie

10. Bear

Click here to read more. 

