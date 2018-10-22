LIST: Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2018

Need an idea for a costume? Google has released its annual Frightgeist search data on the most popular costumes of the year

Here are the 10 most popular costumes in the country, according to Google search data:

1. Fortnite

2. Spider-Man

3. Unicorn

4. Dinosaur

5. Witch

6. Harley Quinn

7. Superhero

8. Pirate

9. Rabbit

10. Princess

You can also look by city/state. Fortnite is also the most popular in St. Louis.

You can check out the Frightgeist Costume Wizard and pick your spookiness level, uniqueness level and style to find a costume that works for you. I did it and it suggested Black Widow. Click here to find yours.