Most Popular Halloween Costumes in the U.S. for 2019

Google's got the data on the most-searched Halloween costume ideas in the U.S. for 2019. Toy Story, Stranger Things and a mermaid make the list but further down. Here are the top 10: (check this link for the full list of 50):

1. IT

2. Witch

3. Spider-Man

4. Dinosaur

6. Descendants

6. Clown

7. Fortnite

8. Chucky

9. 1980s

10. Unicorn

Click around the Google site and you can also see the most popular costume by state. In Missouri it's a witch and in Illinois it's IT.