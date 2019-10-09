Most Popular Halloween Costumes in the U.S. for 2019
What's the hot Halloween costume where you live? Google's got the answer.
October 9, 2019
Google's got the data on the most-searched Halloween costume ideas in the U.S. for 2019. Toy Story, Stranger Things and a mermaid make the list but further down. Here are the top 10: (check this link for the full list of 50):
1. IT
2. Witch
3. Spider-Man
4. Dinosaur
6. Descendants
6. Clown
7. Fortnite
8. Chucky
9. 1980s
10. Unicorn
Click around the Google site and you can also see the most popular costume by state. In Missouri it's a witch and in Illinois it's IT.