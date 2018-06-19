Black Panther and Stranger Things were the big winners at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards, which aired on Monday night. Black Panther took home four awards, including Best Movie and Best Hero for Chadwick Boseman. Meanwhile, Stranger Things' second season also nabbed four trophies--including Best Show and Best Performance in a Show for Millie Bobby Brown. The night also saw Lena Waithe honored with the Trailblazer Award and Chris Pratt presented the Generation Award.

2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners:

Best Movie: Black Panther

Best Show: Stranger Things

Best Performance in a Movie: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Best Performance in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

While Brown didn't attend the ceremony, she accepted the award in a video. During her acceptance speech, Brown talked about bullying.

Video of Millie Bobby Brown’s Anti-Bullying Message | 2018 MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards

Best Hero: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Video of Chadwick Boseman Wins Best Hero &amp; Honors James Shaw Jr. | 2018 MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards

Best Villain: Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Video of Michael B. Jordan Accepts the Award for Best Villain | 2018 MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards

Best Kiss: Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale, Love, Simon

Most Frightened Performance: Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

Best On-Screen Team: IT

Best Comedic Performance: Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip

Scene Stealer: Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale

Best Fight: Wonder Woman

Best Music Documentary: Gaga: Five Foot Two

Best Reality Series/Franchise: Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Best Musical Moment: Stranger Things (Mike and Eleven dance to "Every Breath You Take")

Trailblazer Award: Lena Waithe

Generation Award: Chris Pratt