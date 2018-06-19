MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners
Black Panther and Stranger Things big winners
Black Panther and Stranger Things were the big winners at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards, which aired on Monday night. Black Panther took home four awards, including Best Movie and Best Hero for Chadwick Boseman. Meanwhile, Stranger Things' second season also nabbed four trophies--including Best Show and Best Performance in a Show for Millie Bobby Brown. The night also saw Lena Waithe honored with the Trailblazer Award and Chris Pratt presented the Generation Award.
2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners:
Best Movie: Black Panther
Best Show: Stranger Things
Best Performance in a Movie: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Best Performance in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
While Brown didn't attend the ceremony, she accepted the award in a video. During her acceptance speech, Brown talked about bullying.
Best Hero: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Best Villain: Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Best Kiss: Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale, Love, Simon
Most Frightened Performance: Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
Best On-Screen Team: IT
Best Comedic Performance: Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip
Scene Stealer: Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale
Best Fight: Wonder Woman
Best Music Documentary: Gaga: Five Foot Two
Best Reality Series/Franchise: Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Best Musical Moment: Stranger Things (Mike and Eleven dance to "Every Breath You Take")
Trailblazer Award: Lena Waithe
Generation Award: Chris Pratt