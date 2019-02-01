Netflix Confirms Season 2 of "You" and the Female Lead
I loved the first season!
February 1, 2019
Netflix has confirmed that a sequel to its popular series You starring Penn Badgley is in the works. It has also revealed that Haunting of Hill House actress Victoria Pedretti will play the lead in the second season. Pedretti will play Love Quinn, an aspiring chef who is dealing with grief and senses that Joe, played by Badgley, has also suffered a loss. I loved the first season!!! If you haven't seen it yet, definitely worth the watch.
1. @YouNetflix *will* be returning for a second season— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 31, 2019
2. the female lead will be played by Nell from the Haunting of Hill House!!!!!!
3. she will play an aspiring chef called LOVE QUINN
4. you have our attention pic.twitter.com/tGB260YkC2
