Netflix Confirms Season 2 of "You" and the Female Lead

I loved the first season!

February 1, 2019
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

Netflix has confirmed that a sequel to its popular series You starring Penn Badgley is in the works. It has also revealed that Haunting of Hill House actress Victoria Pedretti will play the lead in the second season. Pedretti will play Love Quinn, an aspiring chef who is dealing with grief and senses that Joe, played by Badgley, has also suffered a loss. I loved the first season!!! If you haven't seen it yet, definitely worth the watch. 

 

