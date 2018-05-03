New 'American Woman' Movie featuring Alicia Silverstone

Squad Goals circa 1975.

Inspired by the upbringing of co-executive producer and Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards, this series follows an unconventional mom named Bonnie (Alicia Silverstone) struggling to raise her daughters with the help of her two best friends Kathleen (Mena Suvari) and Diana (Jennifer Bartels) as they discover their own brand of independence amid the rise of second-wave feminism in the 1970s.

Kelly Clarkson is featured singing American Woman in the new trailer.