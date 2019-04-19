NEW: Chocolate Stuffed Marshmallows Make S'mores Easier

Making the perfect s’more can be a bit tricky as you juggle a piece of graham cracker, a chocolate bar and a flaming hot marshmallow on a stick.

There’s a new product that makes it easier and it’s a chocolate-stuffed marshmallow. The chocolate will melt on the inside as the marshmallow is roasted.

Stuffed Puffs Instagram account says you can pick them up at Walmart beginning April 28.