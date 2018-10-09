WATCH: New 'House of Cards' Preview

Today's real-life politics looks like child's play compared to the new trailer for the final season of House of Cards. The two-minute preview, which debuted Monday, finds Robin Wright's Claire Underwood taking over as President from her late husband Frank (formerly played by disgraced actor Kevin Spacey)--but those close to her warn that she's just as slimy. "You said it yourself, she’s as guilty as he is. I’m saying, maybe more," warns White House chief of staff Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly), with a reporter adding, "She might be the worst thing that has ever happened to this country." The trailer also offers the first look at new cast members Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane. The final season of House of Cards premieres November 2 on Netflix--just in time for the midterms!

Video of House of Cards: Season 6 | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix