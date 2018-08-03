New M&M Flavor for a Limited Time

M&M's let people vote for a new flavor with the Flavor Vote campaign. Millions of people voted for their favorite type of crunchy M&M’s. It was between Cruncy Expresso, Cruncy Raspberry and Crunchy Mint. The winner will be featured for the next 18 months. And the winner is.....

“Our fans have spoken and once again played an influential role in choosing the next flavor of M&M’S,” says Allison Miazga-Bedrick, the M&M’s brand director. “We love providing our fans with opportunities to have their voices heard, and we look forward to finding more ways to do so in the future.”

Crunchy Mint M&M’s will be available at retailers nationwide in both the Share Size and Sharing Size Stand Up Pouch.