New Talent Show with James Corden, RuPaul, Drew Barrymore & Faith Hill

RuPaul, Drew Barrymore and Faith Hill have just been announced as judges on an upcoming talent competition series called The World's Best. The show, debuting on CBS with James Corden as host, will feature "acts from every genre imaginable, from every corner of the planet," according to a press release. Contestants will not only have to wow the judges, but will also have to impress "the wall of the world"--a panel of 50 experts from different parts of the entertainment industry who will help them advance through the competition. Survivor creator Mark Burnett, who's executive-producing along with Corden, adds, "James Corden is at the top of his game, and there is no one better to host this ultimate international competition series. This groundbreaking series is like the Olympics of talent shows and needed the perfect talent combination. Mike and I are thrilled Drew, Faith and RuPaul are all on board. We can’t wait to see the fun they have together." The World's Best will debut in 2019.

I’m so excited to be a part of @WorldsBestCBS with Drew, Ru and James! #WorldsBest pic.twitter.com/tJOy9kZXNv — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) October 8, 2018