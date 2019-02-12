New Yoga Trend, Rage Yoga Involves Cursing & Drinking!

It's a new trend in Yoga called Rage Yoga. It involves doing yoga poses while you yell, curse and drink. My kind of Yoga. It's happening in Houston and Canada but you can take online classes (click here)!

Their website says it'll help you get, quote, "zen as [eff]." And one of the instructors says that even though swearing and cursing feels like the opposite of traditional yoga, it has the same end goal to "let go of your frustration and rage in a healthy way."