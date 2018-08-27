WATCH: Nicole Kidman & Reese Witherspoon on Stage at Keith Urban Show

Keith Urban shocked the crowd at his Nashville concert on Friday when he brought out both his wife Nicole Kidman and her friend, Reese Witherspoon. The whole thing started when the country star brought two fans onstage to meet Kidman, then asked them if they liked Big Little Lies. "I am a huge fan of Big Little Lies!" one of the women replied. Urban then declared, "Well, you should meet someone else from Big Little Lies. If we're going to be in Nashville, we should at least meet some Nashvillians!" The audience erupted in cheers as Witherspoon joined Urban and Kidman onstage.

Video of Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon Surprise Crowd at Keith Urban Nashville