Nicole Kidman Shares a Pic of Meryl on Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman has just offered Big Little Lies fans a big peek at the show's most famous cast addition. On Thursday, Kidman took to Instagram to share a pic of Meryl Streep, who will play the mother of Kidman's dead husband, Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard). "First day on the set with Meryl and 'my' darling boys," Kidman captioned the pic... which shows Kidman as Celeste Wright cradling her twin sons as Streep appears to show them something on a laptop. Streep's last major TV role came in 2003 as part of another HBO miniseries, Angels in America.

The second season of Big Little Lies is expected to premiere sometime in 2019.