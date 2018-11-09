Orange is the New Black Sequel???

Orange Is the New Black is the new Orange Is the New Black! On Thursday, Lionsgate TV Group chairman Kevin Beggs said he may green-light a sequel to the series--despite the fact that it hasn't ended yet. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, producers announced last month that OITNB's upcoming seventh season, premiering sometime in 2019, would be its last. "We're really proud of the long run that Orange Is the New Black had. It remains one of Netflix's most-watched shows. We're ending on a high note," Beggs said. "We're already in discussions and, when the timing is right, we'll talk further with [creator Jenji Kohan> about a potential sequel." THR claims the series would bring back OITNB stars Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Uzo Aduba, and Danielle Brooks.