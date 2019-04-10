Order Imo's Today and it Benefits Charity!

It helps Variety the Children's Charity of St. Louis!

April 10, 2019
Order from any Imo's today (April 10th) and part of the proceeds go to charity! All 100 Imo's Pizza locations with donate 10 percent of all sales to Variety the Children's Charity of St. Louis. Variety has been helping children with physical and developmental disabilities reach the full potential for more than 80 years. You don't need to do anything extra. Just order pizza as you normally would! 

