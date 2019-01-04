Oreo's New Flavor-Carrot Cake!

We just heard about the new Dark Chocolate and now there's another flavor!

January 4, 2019
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

ID 42622132 © Aaa187 | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Trash

We just heard about one new flavor from Oreo....Dark Chocolate Oreos 

And now there's another new flavor.. Carrot Cake Oreos are hitting stores nationwide wherever Oreos are sold. The wafers taste like carrot cake and the middle is a creme cheese frosting! 

They've been spotted in Target and Walmart. 

Tags: 
Carrot cake
oreo's
Cookies
desserts

Trish's Dishes