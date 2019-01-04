Oreo's New Flavor-Carrot Cake!
We just heard about the new Dark Chocolate and now there's another flavor!
January 4, 2019
We just heard about one new flavor from Oreo....Dark Chocolate Oreos
New Dark Chocolate Oreos coming to a store near you https://t.co/easlsLXFnZ pic.twitter.com/mVvTx2wgWk— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 3, 2019
And now there's another new flavor.. Carrot Cake Oreos are hitting stores nationwide wherever Oreos are sold. The wafers taste like carrot cake and the middle is a creme cheese frosting!
Carrot Cake Oreos are on shelves now, and they have cream cheese frosting in the middle https://t.co/n2ypHUNbjv pic.twitter.com/An6vaaGJeT— Yahoo News (@YahooNews) January 3, 2019
They've been spotted in Target and Walmart.