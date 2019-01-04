Oreo's New Flavor-Carrot Cake!

We just heard about one new flavor from Oreo....Dark Chocolate Oreos

New Dark Chocolate Oreos coming to a store near you https://t.co/easlsLXFnZ pic.twitter.com/mVvTx2wgWk — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 3, 2019

And now there's another new flavor.. Carrot Cake Oreos are hitting stores nationwide wherever Oreos are sold. The wafers taste like carrot cake and the middle is a creme cheese frosting!

Carrot Cake Oreos are on shelves now, and they have cream cheese frosting in the middle https://t.co/n2ypHUNbjv pic.twitter.com/An6vaaGJeT — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) January 3, 2019

They've been spotted in Target and Walmart.