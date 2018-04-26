Parenting Tips from a Grandma of 16 Kids

I ran across an article today written by a woman about her grandmother, Anna. Anna has five children and 16 grandchildren and was asked about some of her best parenting tips. I thought it was a really good list for all of us to read. Here's 20 bits of wisdom from Anna:

1. Always tell your kids the truth.

2. Answer their questions, as best as you can.

3. Show them how to respect others by respecting them.

4. Get them to cook from a young age. Cooking is an important skill!

5. Teach them how to eat. Make healthy eating a lifelong habit.

6. Try very hard to never have favorites.

7. Never compare your child to others.

8. Never say anything you can't take back.

9. Give your kids chores. They are a part of the family and need to hold up their end.

10. Never tolerate them making fun of other children. It is unacceptable!

11. As they grow older, make sure they do their own laundry.

12. Teach them not to horde material things. They won't appreciate what they have if they have too much of everything.

13. Treat all of your children the same, but recognize they won't like the same things. Encourage their individual interests.

14. Don't force them to play sports. If they want to play, great, but don't demand they do it.

15. Try to control your spending on your child. They don't need everything, and you might be setting them up for a lifetime of frivolous spending. Help them learn there are limits.

16. Teach them tidiness. They need to keep their rooms reasonably clean and learn other basic cleaning skills.

17. Try to be together for dinner as much as possible. Family dinners are important.

18. Don't force them to eat more if they're full.

19. Teach them about old age. Make them understand that some day, they'll be old as well.

20. Realize you are not perfect — nobody is.

