Parents Name Twins Born on May 4th After Luke and Leia

A long, long time ago in a galaxy far away......,

Fox 13 reports a Utah couple, Kendall and Ross Robbins, welcomed a son and daughter on Friday, May 4 -- you know the day everyone says "May the Fourth be with you."

"We found out we were having a boy and a girl, and we knew that being born May the 4th, they had to be Luke and Leia--at least for their middle names," mother Kendall said.

Rowan Luke and Kai Leia were born Friday. Fox 13 reports the couple decided to have the birth induced on that date and even prepared for the delivery by decorating their home in a "Star Wars" theme.