WATCH: Paula Abdul Falls Off Stage

I have a thing for people that trip, fall and especially celebrities that fall off the stage. Maybe it's because I trip at least once a day. I don't know, but it makes me laugh...a lot. This time it was Paula Abdul. She was performing in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Saturday. As seen in fan-shot footage, Abdul was performing her 1991 single “The Promise of a New Day” at Hard Rock Live when she walked toward the edge of the stage and fell head first into the audience. While fans can be heard gasping, TMZ reports that the 56-year-old singer jumped back up and kept on singing. Abdul is currently on her Straight Up Paula! 2018 Tour, her first headlining show in 25 years.

