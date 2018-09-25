WATCH: Peanut Butter & Mayo Sandwiches Dividing the Internet

Peanut butter and mayonnaise sandwiches: yay or nay? That question is dividing the internet this week after Now This News tweeted a video titled "Peanut Butter and Mayo Sandwiches Are More Beloved Than You Think." The outlet also insisted that PB & Mayo was once as popular as PB&Js. Some Twitter users chimed in with beloved childhood memories about PB & Mayo sandwiches. As one tweeted, "I was 5 when I saw my mom eating a peanut butter-mayo-mustard-lettuce sandwich. She let me have a bite. It instantly became one of my favorite foods." However, not everyone's been swayed. "If you've ever made and consumed a peanut butter and mayo sandwich, we can't be friends anymore," one Twitter user declared, while another said, "If you ever think eating a mayonnaise and peanut butter sandwich is okay, I’m pretty sure you’re a serial killer." LOL. This does not sound good to me at all. You? Read more here.

Peanut butter and mayo sandwiches used to be as popular as PB&J pic.twitter.com/lW4tMIlJxP — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 20, 2018