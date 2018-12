Pentatonix: A Not So Silent Night airs tonight at 9p on NBC. Kelly Clarkson, the Backstreet Boys and Maren Morris join Pentatonix for their third holiday special. Here's a preview of one of the songs, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree":

Video of Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Pentatonix (From Pentatonix: A Not So Silent Night)