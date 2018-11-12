People's Choice Winners 2018

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and Nicki Minaj were big winners at the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday. Avengers: Infinity War nabbed three awards, including Movie of 2018, while Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira won Male Movie Star and Action Movie Star, respectively, for their roles in Black Panther. In the music categories, Minaj took home Female Artist of 2018 and Album of the Year for Queen. During her acceptance speech for Female Artist, the “Chun-Li” rapper thanked Donatella Versace for creating her custom dress--and invited Black Panther hunk Michael B. Jordan to take it off later. Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments also won three TV categories, including Show of 2018.

E! People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners

People's champion award: Bryan Stevenson

Fashion icon award: Victoria Beckham

People's icon of 2018: Melissa McCarthy



Movies



Movie of 2018: Avengers: Infinity War

Comedy movie of 2018: The Spy Who Dumped Me

Action movie of 2018: Avengers: Infinity War

Female movie star of 2018: Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Male movie star of 2018: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Action movie star of 2018: Danai Gurira, Black Panther



TV

Show of 2018: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Male TV star of 2018: Harry Shum, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Female TV star of 2018: Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Competition show of 2018: The Voice

Nighttime talk show of 2018: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Reality show of 2018: Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Reality TV star of 2018: Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Sci-fi fantasy show of 2018: Wynonna Earp



Music

Album of the year: Queen, Nicki Minaj

Female artist of 2018: Nicki Minaj

Country artist of 2018: Blake Shelton

Group of 2018: BTS

Concert tour of 2018: Taylor Swift, "Reputation Tour"



Pop culture



Beauty influencer of 2018: James Charles

Animal star of 2018: Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Comedy act of 2018: Kevin Hart

