People's Choice Winners 2018
Melissa McCarthy won the People's Icon Award
The Marvel Cinematic Universe and Nicki Minaj were big winners at the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday. Avengers: Infinity War nabbed three awards, including Movie of 2018, while Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira won Male Movie Star and Action Movie Star, respectively, for their roles in Black Panther. In the music categories, Minaj took home Female Artist of 2018 and Album of the Year for Queen. During her acceptance speech for Female Artist, the “Chun-Li” rapper thanked Donatella Versace for creating her custom dress--and invited Black Panther hunk Michael B. Jordan to take it off later. Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments also won three TV categories, including Show of 2018.
E! People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners
People's champion award: Bryan Stevenson
Fashion icon award: Victoria Beckham
People's icon of 2018: Melissa McCarthy
Movies
Movie of 2018: Avengers: Infinity War
Comedy movie of 2018: The Spy Who Dumped Me
Action movie of 2018: Avengers: Infinity War
Female movie star of 2018: Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Male movie star of 2018: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Action movie star of 2018: Danai Gurira, Black Panther
TV
Show of 2018: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Male TV star of 2018: Harry Shum, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Female TV star of 2018: Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Competition show of 2018: The Voice
Nighttime talk show of 2018: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Reality show of 2018: Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Reality TV star of 2018: Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Sci-fi fantasy show of 2018: Wynonna Earp
Music
Album of the year: Queen, Nicki Minaj
Female artist of 2018: Nicki Minaj
Country artist of 2018: Blake Shelton
Group of 2018: BTS
Concert tour of 2018: Taylor Swift, "Reputation Tour"
Pop culture
Beauty influencer of 2018: James Charles
Animal star of 2018: Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund
Comedy act of 2018: Kevin Hart
