PIC: Andy Cohen and Baby Benjamin!

Omg look at all that hair! ADORABLE! Meet Andy Cohen's baby Benjamin Allen Cohen born via surrogate on Feb 4th! He posted this pic last night from the cover of People magazine.

“I was in the delivery room. I had been hoping that he would have a full head of hair, and he really overdelivered,” jokes the Watch What Happens Live host, 50. “That was the first thing you see, the head of hair coming out. And I was amazed.” Andy “cut the umbilical cord” himself

