PIC: Andy Cohen and Baby Benjamin!
He has so much hair!
Omg look at all that hair! ADORABLE! Meet Andy Cohen's baby Benjamin Allen Cohen born via surrogate on Feb 4th! He posted this pic last night from the cover of People magazine.
“I was in the delivery room. I had been hoping that he would have a full head of hair, and he really overdelivered,” jokes the Watch What Happens Live host, 50. “That was the first thing you see, the head of hair coming out. And I was amazed.” Andy “cut the umbilical cord” himself
This is my son!! I grew up reading @People cover to cover, at a time when being gay meant there was no way to have a family. Now I’m honored to be featured on the magazine’s cover. Thank you @mrjesscagle for sharing my story. Link in bio, and check out the issue on stands Friday