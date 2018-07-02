PIC: Barbara Streisand's Sweet Message to James Brolin

It's been 20 years since Barbra Streisand tied the knot with James Brolin, and this past weekend, she celebrated that milestone with a touching note on Twitter. "Has it really been 22 years since our blind date?" the 76-year-old wrote alongside a heartwarming pic of her and Brolin smiling with their arms wrapped behind each other's backs. "Married for 20 years. Happy anniversary honey. Bee." Guess Brolin's still bringing her flowers after all these years.

