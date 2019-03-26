PIC: Customer Leaves $2000 Tip on $48 Bill

An anonymous diner found a unique way to pay it forward this past weekend in Maine. After finishing his $48 meal at Silver Street Tavern in Waterville, the unidentified customer left a $2,000 tip for all employees on shift that night to share. "WOW! So awesome, we had to share! Thank you to the kind gentleman who came in for dinner tonight and had such a great experience that he left a $2,000 tip, to be divided among all the employees who were working the shift," the establishment wrote Saturday on Facebook along with a pic of a portion of his credit card receipt. When asked why the gentleman--who dined with his wife and was not a regular--would've left such a generous tip, 21-year-old waitress Samantha Clark says, “The only thing I could think of was we had two regulars sitting at the next table over, and I was talking about how I had closed the bar for the first time last night. I have no idea if he overheard that or something. It was a busier night, and we were all working really well together. I don’t know if he noticed that.” She adds that the gratuity will be split among 14 staff members who worked Saturday night, including waitstaff, bar staff and the kitchen. Each employee will get about $140.

