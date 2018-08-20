PIC: First Look at Stevie Nicks on American Horror Story: Apocalypse

"Stand Back," everybody--it's Stevie Nicks on American Horror Story: Apocalypse! On Sunday, AHS creator Ryan Murphy tweeted the first pic of her back on the set of his hit FX horror anthology. The 70-year-old Nicks, who portrayed herself in a cameo during the show's third season, Coven, reportedly returns as part of the Apocalypse season, which has been described as a crossover between Coven and Season 1, a.k.a. Murder House. "The Coven Returns," Murphy captioned the snap, which shows Nicks among such Coven cast members as Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, and Lily Rabe. "What a thrilling night with the legend Stevie Nicks on the set of AHS." American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on September 12 on FX. (sidenote: I can't believe she's 70!!)

