PIC: Jason Priestley's Tribute to Luke Perry

Jason Priestley has finally broken his silence in the wake of Luke Perry's death this week with an emotional Instagram post about his former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star. "It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this..." the 49-year-old Priestley wrote Thursday alongside a pic of him and Perry. "My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared...Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon...and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today." He added, "If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well." He ended his touching message by writing, "Goodnight, Sweet Prince."