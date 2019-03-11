PIC: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Engaged!!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced on Instagram Saturday that they're engaged!!! People reports that 43-year-old Rodriguez posted a close-up photo in which his hand is holding Lopez’s-which features a massive rectangular diamond engagement ring. “She said yes,” he captioned the shot. The 49-year-old Lopez shared the same photo on her own Instagram, and captioned it with eight black heart emojis. According to an insider, Rodriguez popped the question during the couple’s getaway to the Bahamas. Lopez’s longtime manager Benny Medina and Rodriguez’s rep Ron Berkowitz have also confirmed the happy news. The couple celebrated their two-year-dating anniversary on February 3.

