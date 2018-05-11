PIC: John Stamos Brings Baby to Fuller House Set

John Stamos showed off brought his baby boy to the set to meet his “Full House” friends. He posted a pic Thursday showing him holding up 1-month-old Billy for Lori Loughlin and Bob Saget.The caption reads: "The Tin Man, Dorothy and The Scarecrow say hi to the cutest of Munchkins. #BillyandtheRippers"

Adorable!! Loving the “Jesse and the Rippers” onesie, Stamos’ fictional band on the sitcom.

Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, welcomed their son in April. The couple named him Billy after Stamos’ late father.