PIC: Justin Timberlake's Sweet Father's Day Post

Justin Timberlake is reflecting on his role as a father. He posted an emotional message on Father’s Day on Instagram.

Justin and his wife Jessica Biel welcomed their son together, Silas, in 2015.

“The last 3 years of my life have brought more joy than I could ever imagine. Being a father is such a trip… an amazing discovery every day. My son: it is my honor to be your Daddy. You make me feel a love that I didn’t know existed. I will ALWAYS be there… to pick you up when you fall, to lift you up when you are ready to soar, and to remind you that your humility will be your guide through this thing called life,” he wrote.

“And to all the Dads out there: Keep on keeping on! Our children are watching and listening more than we know! I’m celebrating you all today! Happy Father’s Day! Cheers! --”