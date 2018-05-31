PIC: Tom Cruise Shares Pic of Top Gun Sequel

Maverick rides again! On Thursday, Tom Cruise shared the first photo from the set of his upcoming Top Gun sequel. "#Day1," he wrote alongside a shot of him in pilot gear holding his helmet as he stands opposite a fighter jet. Written across the image are the words "Feel the Need," an obvious reference to the famous Top Gun quote, "I feel the need--the need for speed!" ET reports that Cruise confirmed last year that a sequel was on the way when he said on Australian TV, "It's true. You know what? I'm going to start filming it probably in the next year. It's happening. It is definitely happening.

