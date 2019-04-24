PIC: Young Men Go Viral for Asking Widow to Join Them at Restaurant

A group of young men in Alabama are going viral for the simple act of asking an elderly woman to share a meal with them at a restaurant. "I noticed an elderly woman sitting alone. My exact thoughts was, 'Dang, I’d hate to have to eat alone,'" Jamario Howard wrote last week on Facebook alongside a pic of him and his friends sharing a booth with the woman. "I walked over to her and asked if I could sit with her. She said yes and we talked for a minute and after a while of talking she told me she lost her husband and that tomorrow would have been their 60th anniversary. I instantly gave my condolences and asked her to come eat with us, which she was excited to do." Howard ended his now-viral post by adding, "The point in this is always be kind and be nice to people. You never know what they are going through. This woman changed my outlook on life and how I look at other people...And people i can’t stress this enough. GO SEE YOUR MOM AND YOUR GRANDPARENTS. They miss you!!"

Read more here