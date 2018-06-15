PICS: DWTS Pros Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Engaged

Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson revealed on Instagram Thursday that they're engaged. Entertainment Tonight reports that the lovebirds both shared a picture from the proposal, which took place in Venice, Italy. "I can’t wait to make you my wife,” Chmerkovskiy captioned his shot. Johnson added on her account, "I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever.” The happy news comes just over a month after Johnson said during a Facebook live interview that time was "a-ticking" for Chmerkovskiy to ask her for her hand in marriage. Chmerkovskiy later admitted on Twitter that he "should def put a ring on it."

The ring is gorgeous!!