PICS: Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Celebrate 12 Years!!

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Monday. He shared a photo of himself playing the piano as his wife danced and captioned it, "12 years of celestial synergized soul dancing. Happy anniversary Babygirl!!! I love you SO much. – KU." Urban and Kidman got married in a candlelit ceremony on the beach in Australia on June 25, 2006.

And Nicole posted a clip of their wedding video with the caption "Remembering 12 years ago today at a church in Manly, Australia. Still feels like it was yesterday. I’m a lucky woman ❤️ Happy Anniversary Baby." :