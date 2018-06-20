PICS: Meghan King & Jim Edmonds' Toddler Accidentally Calls 911

Oopsie! Jim Edmonds revealed Tuesday on his Instagram Story that daughter Aspen, his 19-month-old with wife Meghan King Edmonds, accidentally dialed 911. "Police at the door at 7:30," Edmonds wrote alongside a pic of Aspen holding a smartphone. "How is it possible for her to hit these numbers perfectly???" He also joked, "Great parenting."

He also shared a pic of the spread Us Weekly did on their twin boys Hart and Hayes on June 6. Captioned " @usweekly Is officially welcoming Hart and Hayes to the world. The photos are out and there is a nice spread in @usweekly today. We are super excited to show off these boys." (Here's the link to the Us Weekly story)