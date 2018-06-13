PICS: St. Louis Blues Giving Back to the Community

Let's Go Blues!!! We love seeing what our team players do in the off-season especially when they are giving back to the community!! We All Bleed Blue. This is awesome:

We're teaming up! Thanks St. Louis Blues for providing 8,000 St. Louis Blues Hockey trading cards for our officers to hand out to the youth in our community. Thank Colton Parayko for hanging out with us today! #LetsGoBlues #whateverittakes #webleedblue pic.twitter.com/WbumSfAZ4s — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) June 12, 2018