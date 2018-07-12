The Polar Express Train Ride Returns to St. Louis!

We are less than 6 months until Christmas, can you believe it?

You better believe if you have plans to ride on The Polar Express Train Ride!





Back by popular demand..The Polar Express Train Ride rolls out of St. Louis Union Station beginning Friday, November 16th and continues with daily excursions to the North Pole through December 30, 2018. Trains run at 4:30, 6:00, 7:15 and *8:30 p.m. daily.



Onboard the trains, riders will be served hot chocolate and cookies, sing Christmas carols, listen to the Polar Express story, and receive the first gift of Christmas (a silver bell) from Santa himself!



August 21st: Hotel packages go on sale



September 12th: OFFICIALLY ON SALE! Polar Express Train Tickets, Magical Character Dinners and Hotel Packages.



Join Union Stations's email list at stlthepolarexpressride.com today for EXCLUSIVE emails concerning Polar Express pre-sale!

