Police Academy & Die Hard Franchises Working on New Movies

It's been 14 long years since the last Police Academy sequel graced theaters with its presence, but that drought's about to end. On Monday, the franchise's star, Steve Guttenberg, tweeted, "The next Police Academy is coming. No details yet, but the gift bag is being readied!" Meanwhile, producer Lorenzi di Bonaventura told Empire that the next Die Hard movie will be titled McClane, after Bruce Willis' character. The last Die Hard was released in 2013, it was the fifth film — A Good Day to Die Hard and McClane was heading to Russia to meet up with his son (Jai Courtney), who turned out to be an undercover operative for the CIA. Read more about that here.

