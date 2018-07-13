Police Looking for Burglar with Boxer-Briefs on Head

I know this is serious police business but this video of the burglar with boxer-briefs on his head had me in tears. I mean, really? Police in Texas are looking for a man who broke into an office while wearing underwear on his head.

The suspect burglarized Enchanted Rock and Landscape Supplies in Leander, near Austin, on June 16. Authorities ask that if anyone recognizes the man, to contact the Leander Police Department at 512-528-2849, rather than identify him on social media.