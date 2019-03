Trupanion, a provider of medical insurance for pets, recently collected data on the most popular puppy names using a database of 500,000 dogs. Here are the 10 most popular names for 2019, as published by Mental Floss:

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Charlie

4. Bailey

5. Lucy

6. Cooper

7. Max

8. Daisy

9. Bear

10. Oliver

