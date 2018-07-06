An Easy Prank with Bananas

Probably best with people you know

July 6, 2018
Trish Gazall
This is a great prank to pull but it's probably best using only bananas belonging to people you know. This guy on Twitter gave us this trick... When you scratch messages onto the peel of a banana, the letters will eventually turn brown and reveal the words. 

