An Easy Prank with Bananas

This is a great prank to pull but it's probably best using only bananas belonging to people you know. This guy on Twitter gave us this trick... When you scratch messages onto the peel of a banana, the letters will eventually turn brown and reveal the words.

Favorite new thing:



Scratching haunting things into bananas at the market so when people take them home hours later and the words appear they think a ghost knows their secrets. pic.twitter.com/aDOMd3K8cX — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) July 5, 2018