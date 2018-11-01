WATCH: Preview of Carpool Karaoke with Barbra Streisand

Tonight it's  "Carpool Karaoke" with Barbra Streisand! In a teaser for their segment, Babs picks up Corden and  tells him, "I don't usually put the radio on to hear music...Do you really have to hear music?" It seems Corden convinces her to change her tune, as the two are soon belting out her signature hit "Don't Rain on My Parade." Tweeted Streisand, "They say there’s a first time for everything… can you believe this was my first time singing out loud in a car? Had so much fun with James Corden. Tune in to The Late Late Show Thursday night!"

 

 

