WATCH: Preview of the New Season of the Voice

In a new teaser for season 15 of The Voice, Adam Levine takes a jab at Blake Shelton's love of denim. "You're such a nerd," he declares. You look like you're wearing a pair of jeans that buttons up at your neck. You're wearing a Canadian tuxedo!" I love those two! Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are joined by Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson for this season. The Voice premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. on NBC.

Video of The Voice - Season 15 - First Preview