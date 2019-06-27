Prince Estate Releases Never-Before-Seen “Manic Monday” Video

The Prince Estate has released previously unseen footage of Prince's original demo recording of "Manic Monday." Billboard reports that the clip of the track opens with Prince wearing tight black pants and a white tank top, and doing a choreographed dance to his version of The Bangles' hit. Other scenes show Prince wielding a guitar, dancing in unison with two bandmates while wearing a baggy gray suit and doing some dazzling spins and splits in an empty rehearsal studio space. The track appears on the recently-released Originals album.

Video of Prince - Manic Monday (Official Music Video)