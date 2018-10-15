Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Expecting 1st Child

Get ready for more Royals! Kensington Palace announced on Monday that Meghan Markle is pregnant. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the Palace tweeted. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public." The news comes hours after the couple arrived in Australia for a 16-day visit, which will also be their first international tour together. Their first child will be seventh in line for the British throne.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

According to the AP here is the current line of succession:

1. Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

2. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, eldest child of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

3. Prince George, oldest child of Prince William and Kate, the duchess of Cambridge.

4. Princess Charlotte, middle child of William and Kate

5. Prince Louis, youngest child of William and Kate

6. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, youngest child of Charles and Diana

7. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, second son of the queen and Philip

8. Princess Beatrice, oldest child of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

9. Princess Eugenie, youngest child of Andrew and Ferguson

10. Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, youngest son of the queen and Philip