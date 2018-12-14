PICS: Prince Harry & Prince William Release Family Christmas Cards
Kensington Palace posted the photos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their first Christmas as husband and wife with a never-before-seen photo from their wedding earlier this year. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their wedding reception at Frogmore House on May 19," Kensington Palace tweeted Friday alongside the black-and-white pic, which shows Harry and Meghan standing on a lawn with their arms wrapped around one another as they gaze up at fireworks set off in their honor.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018
The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton. pic.twitter.com/PQPUuRwnIj
Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared their family's super-casual Christmas card photo, which shows them and their three children sitting along a low tree branch while dressed in jeans and sweaters.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018
The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. pic.twitter.com/6XqCMlhLi8