PICS: Prince Harry & Prince William Release Family Christmas Cards

Kensington Palace posted the photos

December 14, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Trash

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their first Christmas as husband and wife with a never-before-seen photo from their wedding earlier this year. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their wedding reception at Frogmore House on May 19," Kensington Palace tweeted Friday alongside the black-and-white pic, which shows Harry and Meghan standing on a lawn with their arms wrapped around one another as they gaze up at fireworks set off in their honor. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared their family's super-casual Christmas card photo, which shows them and their three children sitting along a low tree branch while dressed in jeans and sweaters.

Tags: 
prince william
prince harry
Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton
Christmas

Trish's Dishes