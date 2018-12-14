PICS: Prince Harry & Prince William Release Family Christmas Cards

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their first Christmas as husband and wife with a never-before-seen photo from their wedding earlier this year. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their wedding reception at Frogmore House on May 19," Kensington Palace tweeted Friday alongside the black-and-white pic, which shows Harry and Meghan standing on a lawn with their arms wrapped around one another as they gaze up at fireworks set off in their honor.

The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton. pic.twitter.com/PQPUuRwnIj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared their family's super-casual Christmas card photo, which shows them and their three children sitting along a low tree branch while dressed in jeans and sweaters.