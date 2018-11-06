Pringles Thanksgiving Flavored Chips

On Monday, Pringles announced its three Thanksgiving-themed chip flavors: turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie. As UPI notes, the flavors will be available for a limited time starting at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, and can only be purchased online and in three-packs of cans for $14.99. Pumpkin pie?????

PRINGLES THANKSGIVING DINNER IS COMING SOON! We packed everything you love about Thanksgiving into our limited-edition Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner, and removed everything you don’t — like your 27th year at the kids’ table. pic.twitter.com/RjGoOGRJMi — Pringles (@Pringles) November 5, 2018