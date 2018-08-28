Pumpkin Flavored Food Stuff You Should Try this Fall

Pumpkin spice lattes return to Starbucks today, but the coffee chain's delicious drinks are far from the only pumpkin-flavored treat available in stores this fall. For those who just can't get enough autumn flavors, E! has compiled the following list of fall favorites:

Fall, is it really you?

Pumpkin Spice Latte is back. #PSL

Pepperidge Farm’s Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookies. These limited-edition soft cookies are available now.

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Caffe Latte K-cups. For those days when running to Starbucks is tough.

Natural Bliss Pumpkin Spice Creamer. Make any home-brewed coffee taste like fall.

RxBar Pumpkin Spice Bar. This protein-packed energy bar is available at Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and online.

Smashmallow Pumpkin Pie Snackable Marshmallows. Head to Target to find these bite-sized bursts of sugary goodness.

Introducing Pumpkin Pie, the better-for-you way to enjoy the season's favorite flavor. Zero grams of fat & only 80 calories per serving so you can have your pie (& eat it too). Available for a limited time at select @Target & local retail locations.

Siggi’s Skyr Pumpkin and Spice Yogurt. Whole Foods sells this flavor of low-fat Icelandic yogurt.

Bobo’s Pumpkin Spice Bar Available: You'll also find this pumpkin-spiced oat bar at Whole Foods.

Pepperidge Farm's Pumpkin Spice Milano Cookie. The only way to make Milano cookies better? Add pumpkin.

Auntie Anne’s Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets. Celebrate Labor Day with this twist on the chain's already-mouthwatering snack.

Pepperidge Farm’s Pumpkin Spice Swirl Bread. Look out for this variation on the brand's cinnamon swirl bread in late September.

High Brew and Wild Ophelia's Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Coffee Bites. This fall, Whole Foods will be selling this chocolate-driven snack.

Perfect Bar’s Pumpkin Pie Perfect Bar. Starting September 1, you can buy this refrigerated protein bar at Whole Foods, Starbucks and Trader Joe's.