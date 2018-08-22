Pumpkin Spice Lattes Return Next Week

Starbucks announced Tuesday that the Pumpkin Spice Latte will return to stores on August 28, nearly a full month before the actual fall season begins. It's the 15th anniversary of the drink and they released some facts about how it all began...tasters ate bites of pumpkin pie followed by shots of espresso to get exact the exact flavor. And it was almost called Fall Harvest Latte.

It's made with real pumpkin, and a spice mix of cinnamon, ginger, clove and nutmeg. It can be ordered in its original form or with soy, coconut or almond milk, as an iced drink or a Frappuccino.